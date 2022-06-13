'Mundka Fire Brought Back Memories of 1997': Uphaar Fire Victims' Kin, 25 Yrs On

Barely a month old, the Maruti 800 car parked outside the Sehgal residence in Delhi during the summer of 1997 was a thing of awe and envy.

Mohan Lal Sehgal, who was then employed at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), had bought the car on the insistence of his 21-year-old son Vikas.

“He loved to drive, my Vicky. It was his hobby. Imagine my plight that less than three weeks after I bought it for my son, I had to bring back his body in that same car… Uss din saare shauk khatam ho gaye,” said Sehgal.