ADVERTISEMENT

Fire Breaks Out at Delhi's Uphaar Cinema Where a Blaze Took 59 Lives in 1997

No injuries have been reported in Sunday's fire.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Fire Breaks Out at Delhi's Uphaar Cinema Where a Blaze Took 59 Lives in 1997
i

A fire broke out at Delhi’s Uphaar cinema on Sunday, 17 April. Five fire engines arrived at the spot after a distress call was received at 4:46 am. The fire was subsequently extinguished.

The fire had erupted in the furniture and rubbish lying inside the cinema hall.

The blaze has affected the theatre’s balcony and a floor. No injuries have been reported so far.

In 1997, 59 people died in a fire that had erupted in Uphaar Cinema. The cinema hall has remained shut since.

Also Read

Uphaar Tragedy: Families Revisit The Day They Lost Their Children 

Uphaar Tragedy: Families Revisit The Day They Lost Their Children 

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×