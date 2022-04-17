ADVERTISEMENT
Fire Breaks Out at Delhi's Uphaar Cinema Where a Blaze Took 59 Lives in 1997
No injuries have been reported in Sunday's fire.
i
A fire broke out at Delhi’s Uphaar cinema on Sunday, 17 April. Five fire engines arrived at the spot after a distress call was received at 4:46 am. The fire was subsequently extinguished.
The fire had erupted in the furniture and rubbish lying inside the cinema hall.
The blaze has affected the theatre’s balcony and a floor. No injuries have been reported so far.
In 1997, 59 people died in a fire that had erupted in Uphaar Cinema. The cinema hall has remained shut since.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×