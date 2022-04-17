Fire Breaks Out at Delhi's Uphaar Cinema Where a Blaze Took 59 Lives in 1997

No injuries have been reported so far in Sunday's fire.
The Uphaar Grand cinema caught fire on June 13, 1997, killing 59 people and injuring over 100.

A fire broke out at Delhi’s Uphaar cinema on Sunday, 17 April. Five fire engines have since arrived at the spot.

The fire erupted in furniture lying inside the cinema hall, news agency ANI quoted the Fire Department as saying.

According to news agency PTI, the blaze has affected the theatre’s balcony and a floor. No injuries have been reported, however.

In 1997, 59 people had died in a fire that had erupted in Uphaar Cinema. The cinema hall has remained shut since.

