Fire Breaks Out at Delhi's Uphaar Cinema Where a Blaze Took 59 Lives in 1997

The Uphaar Grand cinema caught fire on June 13, 1997, killing 59 people and injuring over 100. This photo has been altered by The Quint.
(Courtesy: Youtube.com)
A fire broke out at Delhi’s Uphaar cinema on Sunday, 17 April. Five fire engines have since arrived at the spot.
The fire erupted in furniture lying inside the cinema hall, news agency ANI quoted the Fire Department as saying.
In 1997, 59 people had died in a fire that had erupted in Uphaar Cinema. The cinema hall has remained shut since.