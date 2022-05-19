Mundka Fire Case: Delhi Court Sends Building Owner, 2 Others to Judicial Custody

Manish Lakra, the owner of the building in Mundka that was gutted in a massive fire on 13 May, along with the owners of a company in the same multistorey structure – Harish Goel and Varun Goel – were on Tuesday, 17 May, sent to one-day police custody by a city court, an official said.
(Photo: PTI)
A Delhi court on Wednesday, 18 May, sent accused Manish Lakra, Harish Goyal, and Varun Goyal to five-day judicial custody in the Mundka fire case.
Lakra, the owner of the building in Mundka that was gutted in the fire, along with the owners of a company in the same multistorey structure – Harish Goel and Varun Goel – were produced in court on Wednesday after spending a day in police custody.
They will be produced in city court again on 23 May, reported news agency ANI.
The court also directed jail authorities to ensure proper medical treatment of Harish Goyal after advocate Varun Gupta said that Goyal is suffering from high blood pressure and requires medical care.
Inspector Gulshan Nagpal had moved to send the accused to judicial custody during the investigation and said that probe was still underway.
He also submitted that the father of Harish and Varun also perished in the suffocation. His identification is yet to be done.
A massive fire broke out in a three-storey building near West Delhi's Mundka metro station on Friday, 13 May, killing 27 people and injuring 12 others. Both Harish Goel and Varun Goel were arrested a day after the incident but the owner of the building, Manish Lakra, was absconding to avoid his arrest.
Subsequently, a police team was constituted, which tracked down his locations and Lakra was arrested from Ghevra Mod in west Delhi, which is near the Haryana-Delhi border, on 15 May.
Lakra had switched off and destroyed his mobile phone so that he could not be located. "However, we pressurised his friends and family members which ultimately led to the revelation of his location," the DCP said.
"When we arrested him, he was trying to flee to Haridwar," the police officer said, adding, he had also collected money from one of his friends while he was absconding.
(With inputs from ANI.)
