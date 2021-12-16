UP Govt Claims No Deaths Reported Due to Oxygen Shortage in 2nd COVID Wave

Despite widespread reportage on deaths owing to the lack of oxygen during the second wave of the virus, the UP health minister went on to say that death certificates of the 22,915 patients who died of the virus made no such mention. Image used for representative purposes.
"No death has been reported in the state due to lack of oxygen during the second wave," the Uttar Pradesh government claimed on Thursday, 16 December, during Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly, news agency PTI quoted.
Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh was responding to a question raised by Congress member Deepak Singh when he made the disputed assertion.
Despite widespread reportage on deaths owing to the lack of oxygen during the second wave of coronavirus, the UP health minister went on to say that death certificates of the 22,915 patients who died of the virus made no such mention.
The Congress member contended:
The UP health minister maintained that the oxygen paucity was handled by arranging the live-saving gas from other states.
Samajwadi Party's (SP) Udayveer Singh had previously noted the case of Paras Hospital in Agra, which had found itself in the midst of controversy when a senior doctor in the hospital allegedly conducted a 'mock drill' to identify who would succumb due to a shortage in oxygen. At least 16 lives were lost.
The horrors of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic had also been encapsulated in extensive reports of casualties amid an acute oxygen paucity around the country.
In Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, at least seven COVID patients were reported to have succumbed to the illness in April in KMC and Anand Hospital.
Hospitals in Meerut, had asked several patients' families to arrange for oxygen themselves, NDTV had reported.
In May, the Allahabad High Court had hauled up the UP government over oxygen shortage in the state, saying that “death of COVID patients just for non-supplying of oxygen to the hospitals is a criminal act and not less than a genocide".
The COVID-19 crisis in India had taken a nightmare-like turn during the second wave of the virus, with several hospitals issuing SOS calls as their oxygen supplies diminished and they were forced to turn away patients due to the paucity.
