UP Govt Claims No Deaths Reported Due to Oxygen Shortage in 2nd COVID Wave

The horrors of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic had also been encapsulated in extensive reports of casualties amid an acute oxygen paucity around the country.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, at least seven COVID patients were reported to have succumbed to the illness in April in KMC and Anand Hospital.

Hospitals in Meerut, had asked several patients' families to arrange for oxygen themselves, NDTV had reported.

In May, the Allahabad High Court had hauled up the UP government over oxygen shortage in the state, saying that “death of COVID patients just for non-supplying of oxygen to the hospitals is a criminal act and not less than a genocide".

The COVID-19 crisis in India had taken a nightmare-like turn during the second wave of the virus, with several hospitals issuing SOS calls as their oxygen supplies diminished and they were forced to turn away patients due to the paucity.