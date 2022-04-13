'Not Even Tu Tu Main Main in UP': CM Yogi Adityanath on Ram Navami Violence

Widespread instances of violence, stone pelting, and arson were reported in several states in India on the occasion of Ram Navami on 10 April.

Reports of communal unrest emerged from Khargone and Barwani in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Goa, Mumbai, and at Jawahar Lal Nehru University in Delhi, where several students were injured.

Yogi Adityanath's comments come at a time when questions have been raised about his government for not taking action against Bajrang Muni, who had threatened to rape and kill Muslim women at the beginning of the Navratri festival on 2 April.

The police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) but is yet to arrest him.

In the video shot at an event in Sitapur district, the priest could be seen addressing a gathering from his car to cheers and chants of 'Jai Shree Ram' by the crowd.

Muni could be heard saying that he would kidnap and rape Muslim women if any Muslim man harassed the women in the area. He also alleged that Rs 28 lakh had been allocated to murder him by Muslims in the area.