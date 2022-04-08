Saffron-Clad Man in UP Publicly Threatens to Rape Muslim Women, FIR Registered

UP Police registered an FIR after a video of a saffron-clad man publicly threatening to rape Muslim women
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday, 8 April, registered an FIR after a video of a saffron-clad man publicly threatening to kidnap and rape Muslim women went viral on social media.
In the video shot at an event in Sitapur district, the priest can be seen addressing a gathering from his car to cheers and chants of 'Jai Shree Ram' by the crowd.
The man, identified as Bajrang Muni, can be heard saying that he will kidnap and rape Muslim women if any Muslim man harasses women in the area. The gathering was reportedly organised on 2 April.
The National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognisance of the video and wrote to the DGP to take action in the matter.
Taking to Twitter, the Commission said: "@NCWIndia has taken serious note of the incident and condemns the statement made by the accused. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpup to immediately intervene and to register an FIR against the accused. NCW has also sought arrest of the accused at the earliest."
"NCW has also written seeking appropriate measures from police to curb people from using such outrageous language for women and not be a mute spectator in such incidents. A copy of the letter has also been sent to SP Sitapur," it added.
