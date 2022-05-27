‘Comments Unacceptable’: MEA on OIC's Statement on Yasin Malik Verdict

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday, 27 May, said that the comments made by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) rights body criticising India for the judgment in the case of Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik were "unacceptable."
Malik, who headed the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), was handed a life sentence by a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi on Wednesday, 25 May.
The OIC’s Independent Human Rights Commission (OIC-IHRC) had expressed “deep concern” over the 56-year-old’s Malik’s sentencing in terror funding case.
Reacting to the OIC's statements, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Friday,
The statement added that the world seeks ‘zero tolerance’ of terrorism and urged the OIC not to justify terror activities in any manner.
The OIC said in a statement:
It added, "The General Secretariat calls on the Government of India to release all Kashmiri leaders unfairly incarcerated, halt forthwith the gross and systematic persecution of Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK); and respect the right of the people of IIOJK to determine their own future through a free and impartial plebiscite as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions."
A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi on Wednesday, handed a life sentences to Malik in a terror funding case.
"Two life imprisonments have been given to Yasin Malik, besides that 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in 10 offences and Rs 10 lakh penalty, all the punishments will run concurrently," Advocate Umesh Sharma said.
Earlier the same day, the NIA had sought the death penalty for Malik. The NIA told the court that Malik was responsible for the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the erstwhile state.