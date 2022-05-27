‘Comments Unacceptable’: MEA on OIC's Statement on Yasin Malik Verdict

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday, 27 May, said that the comments made by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) rights body criticising India for the judgment in the case of Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik were "unacceptable."

Malik, who headed the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), was handed a life sentence by a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi on Wednesday, 25 May.

The OIC’s Independent Human Rights Commission (OIC-IHRC) had expressed “deep concern” over the 56-year-old’s Malik’s sentencing in terror funding case.

Reacting to the OIC's statements, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Friday,