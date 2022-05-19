Kashmiri Separatist Leader Yasin Malik Convicted in Terror Funding Case

A court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, 19 May, convicted separatist leader Yasin Malik a week after he pleaded guilty in a case related to alleged terrorism and secessionist activities in the Kashmir Valley.

A hearing on the sentence is scheduled to take place on 25 May. The maximum punishment he could receive is life imprisonment.

The court also sought an affidavit from Malik regarding his financial assets, as per LiveLaw. The NIA has been asked to submit a report on his financial assessment.