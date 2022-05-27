The 'Rarest of Rare' Doctrine: Why Yasin Malik Was Spared the Death Penalty

"...the manner of the commission of crime, the kind of weaponry used in the crime lead me to a conclusion that the crime in question would fail the test of rarest of rare case as laid down by Hon'ble Supreme Court," noted a special NIA court in their order sentencing Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik to life imprisonment, and not the death sentence.

Malik was convicted in a Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case after he pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

Reliance was placed on two Supreme Court judgments – Bachan Singh vs State of Punjab and Machhi Singh vs State of Punjab – to conclude that the case does not call for capital punishment. Briefly, the grounds for not awarding him the death sentence were: