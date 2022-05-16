'Unwarranted': India Slams OIC Over Criticism of Delimitation Exercise in J&K

India on Monday, 16 May, hit out at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its remarks against the delimitation exercise carried out in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), and asked the group to refrain from promoting its "communal agenda."

"The OIC should refrain from carrying out its communal agenda vis-a-vis India at the behest of one country," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

The OIC had issued a statement on Monday, saying that it expressed deep concern over "India’s attempts to redraw the electoral boundaries of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, altering the demographic structure of the territory and violating the rights of the Kashmiri people."