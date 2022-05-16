'Unwarranted': India Slams OIC Over Criticism of Delimitation Exercise in J&K

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
India on Monday, 16 May, hit out at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its remarks against the delimitation exercise carried out in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), and asked the group to refrain from promoting its "communal agenda."
"The OIC should refrain from carrying out its communal agenda vis-a-vis India at the behest of one country," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.
The OIC had issued a statement on Monday, saying that it expressed deep concern over "India’s attempts to redraw the electoral boundaries of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, altering the demographic structure of the territory and violating the rights of the Kashmiri people."
He also said that, as in the past, the government categorically rejected assertions made by the OIC secretariat on the Union Territory of J&K, which is an integral and inalienable part of India.
Meanwhile, the delimitation commission submitted its final report with regard to redrawing constituencies in the erstwhile state earlier this month.
Further, after consulting with associate members, representatives of political parties, citizens, and civil society groups, the panel decided to reserve nine seats for the Scheduled Tribes (ST), out of which six are in the Jammu region and three in the Kashmir Valley.
