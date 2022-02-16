'Communal Mindset': India Slams OIC for Statement on Hijab Row, Muslims in India

Besides calling upon United Nations to take action on the alleged violation of human rights of Muslims in India, the OIC issued a statement on "reported incidents of harassment of Muslim women on social media sites as well as banning of Muslim girl students from wearing hijab in the state of Karnataka."

The OIC had also expressed concern over the hate speeches in Haridwar in December, terming it "recent public calls for genocide of Muslims by Hindutva proponents".

"The communal mindset of the OIC secretariat does not allow for a proper appreciation of these realities. OIC continues to be hijacked by vested interests to further their nefarious propaganda against India... as a result, it has only harmed its own reputation," the MEA said in response to the OCI statement.

The row over hijab began in December 2021 when the principal of a government pre-university college in Udupi district in Karnataka stopped Muslim girls from entering the campus as they were wearing hijabs.