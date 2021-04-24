Crowded, No Meds & Tests: UAPA Accused on COVID Facilities in Jail

Regarding the larger medical effort in Mandoli jail, Goel explained, "There has been regular screening of inmates above 60 years and those with comorbidities. Proper medical care of anyone reporting illness." He said the jail has 'sufficient doctors and medicine and that they have oxygen facility also'. "ICU facility and ventilator are not available in prisons. For serious ailments we refer the patients to nearby Govt Hospital," he concluded.

Despite these measures that the DG Prisons says are being followed, Khalid's wife says he has not been tested, given medication or properly examined despite being vulnerable due to his diabetes. As a consequence, an urgent plea was moved by his lawyers on 22 April and heard on 23 April. The judge took note of this urgent application and called for a medical report by 26 April.

To help himself she says he took help from another accused in the jail who is a doctor. "When we spoke on 23 April, Khalid told me he asked another co-accused, a doctor, for help. That doctor had called for some medicines for himself so gave Khalid some for free," she said pleading people outside to take action soon.