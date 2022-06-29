Udaipur Tailor Murder: Assistant Sub-Inspector Suspended for Negligence

Cops interact with locals after the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.
(Photo: PTI)
An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Dhan Mandi police station in Udaipur, on Tuesday 28 June, was suspended for negligence following the murder of a tailor.
After the murder, ASI Bhanwar Lal, posted at Dhan Mandi police station, has been suspended for negligence, Inspector General of Police, Udaipur, Hinglaj Dan said.
Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumaria said an FIR against Kanhaiya Lal was registered on 11 June for sharing a controversial a post on social media following which he was arrested.
The local SHO summoned Kanhaiya Lal, the complainant and members of both communities and settled the matter, ADG Ghumaria said.
It is claimed that the ASI did not pay heed to Kanhaiya Lal’s concern regarding the threat calls, Dan added.
A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team was dispatched by the Union Home Ministry to probe the killing.
Meanwhile, a statewide alert was issued to all superintendents of police and inspectors general to increase the mobility of police forces and ensure the heavy presence of officers on the ground.
Kanhaiya Lal allegedly published a social media post supporting former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Muhammad.
On 17 June, one of the men who claimed responsibility for the murder published a video indicating that he would be committing the crime. In that video, the alleged killer had said that his video would go viral on the day he commits the murder.
The Quint has decided not to show the video of the incident, as the visuals could be disturbing and used to incite communal violence.
Meanwhile, Section 144 of the IPC was imposed in the entire state for one month. Internet services were also suspended for 24 hours across Rajasthan.
Earlier, curfew was imposed in several parts of Udaipur, namely Dhanmandi, Ghantaghar, Hathipol, Ambamata, Surajpol, Bhupalpura, and Savina.
The incident also sparked protests in Udaipur, with all the shops in Maldas street pulling down their shutters.
(With inputs from PTI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)