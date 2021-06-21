Available for Questioning Via Video Call: Twitter MD to UP Police

Days after the Uttar Pradesh Police sent a legal notice to Twitter India's Managing Director Manish Maheshwari for "provoking communal unrest" over posts related to the assault on a Muslim man in Loni earlier in June, a reply has been sent stating that he’s ready to be available for questioning via video conferencing, reports said on Monday, 21 June.

Maheshwari, in his reply, also reportedly stated that he "does not deal with the case directly". According to news agency ANI, the police is not satisfied with the reply and will send a notice again.

Earlier, the Twitter MD had been asked to come to the police station at the Loni border and record a statement within one week.