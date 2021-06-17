Loni Case: Editors Guild Slams FIR Against The Wire, Scribes

The Editors Guild of India, on Thursday, 17 June, put out a statement condemning the filing of First Information Reports (FIRs) by the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police against The Wire and several journalists for their tweets over the assault on an elderly Muslim man in Ghaziabad on 5 June.

Stating that it was a “wanton misuse of laws to criminalise reporting and dissent”, the Guild sought immediate withdrawal of the said FIRs.



After the video of a 72-year-old Muslim man, Abdul Samad Saifi, being brutally beaten up in Ghaziabad’s Loni went viral, many shared the video, alleging that the incident was a communally motivated hate crime.

However, refuting such allegations, the police in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad filed an FIR on Tuesday, 15 June, against nine entities.