Local Politician Who Hosted FB Live Arrested in Loni Assault Case

Ummed Pahalwan Idrisi, a local politician in Ghaziabad’s Loni, was arrested by the local police on Saturday, 19 June, for giving a communal twist to the 5 June assault of 72-year-old Abdul Samad Saifi, reported The Times of India.

“A team of Ghaziabad Police has arrested Ummed Pahalwan from near Lok Narayan Jai Prakash Hospital in Delhi. He will be brought here for further investigation,” reported Hindustan Times, quoting Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amit Pathak.

According to the FIR filed, Pahalwan is accused of shooting the video of the assault, which went viral on social media. Pahalwan has been booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 505 (publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report with intent to incite).