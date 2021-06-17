Loni Case: Lawyer Files Complaint Against Swara, Twitter & Others

A Delhi-based lawyer Amit Acharya filed a criminal complaint against actor Swara Bhaskar, journalist Arfa Khanum, Twitter India Head Manish Maheswari, and Md Asif Khan on Wednesday, 16 June, for allegedly spreading fake news in the Loni case, in which an elderly Abdul Samad Saifi was brutally beaten and his beard was forcefully cut off.

The complaint was lodged at Delhi's Tilak Marg police station. An FIR is yet to be registered. Meanwhile, a probe has been launched by the police.