Twitter’s Non-Compliance ‘Deliberate’: Govt Post FIR in Loni Case

Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday, 16 June, said that Twitter has “deliberately chosen the path of non compliance” and “deliberate defiance” when it comes to the Intermediary Guidelines.

Prasad’s statement comes hours after Twitter, in a first such case against it, was named in an FIR by the Ghaziabad Police which accused the social media platform of not deleting tweets with regard to an incident involving a 72-year-old Muslim elderly man, Abdul Samad Saifi, being brutally thrashed in Ghaziabad’s Loni.

This gave rise to questions about the legal protection accorded to Twitter under Section 79 of the IT Act.