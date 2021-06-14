‘Uncle, We’ll Drop You’: Goons Told Saifi Before Cutting His Beard

“Chacha kahaan jaoge, aao betho mein chhod doonga aapko (Uncle, where do you have to go? Come I will drop you),” these were the seemingly harmless words spoken by a young auto driver to 72-year-old Abdul Samad Saifi who was on his way to Hajipur Bheta in UP’s Ghaziabad district on the afternoon of 5 June.
But what was supposed to be a short auto ride, was followed by unimaginable four hours of violence that involved brutally slapping, thrashing, kicking, and threatening the old man who begged for mercy. They cut his beard, forced him to chant Jai Sri Ram and threatened him with dire consequences if he opened his mouth.
Saifi’s relatives said he was on his way to offer condolences to a relative’s family, who had died during Ramzan and he hadn’t been able to visit them earlier due to Covid restrictions.
“The men told him if you were young we would kill you, but because you are old we are letting you go. They gave him around Rs 50 and told him to find his way back,” 32-year-old Asif, whose home Saifi had returned to in Seemapuri border, told The Quint.
Deputy Superintendent of Police and Circle Officer Loni, Atul Kumar Sonker, said that a complaint was registered on 7 June based on what the complainant said. Asif told us that Saifi was so scared then he was more interested in getting his phone number blocked, hence various details of the crime were not discussed then. “The FIR is regarding his money being stolen by known auto drivers and not for the more grievous charges regarding his beard being cut, him being forced to chant slogans and other things,” Pehalwan, who had accompanied them, said adding that more charges will be added soon, which Ghaziabad police has done.
The Quint is yet to get a copy of the FIR.
Ghaziabad police have arrested one of the accused, Pravesh Gujjar who is being called the main accused, and investigations to nab the others are on. “One more person has been nabbed right now, investigation is being conducted,” Sonker said.
Saifi returned to his relative Asif’s home in utter pain and shock on 5 June night. Asif, Mohammad Arif, Haider Ali and other well-meaning neighbours arrived and Saifi told them what happened.
“They spoke to him sweetly, called him Chacha and asked him to get inside the auto. They said they will drop him to Hajipur Bheta but took a different route. When Saifi pointed out why they were not taking the straight road to the destination, they told him that policemen often trouble people. “Chacha aap fikar na karein, hum pohcha denge aapko (Uncle, do not worry, we will drop you) they said to him,” 32-year-old Mohammad Arif, who works at his father’s garment shop currently, after he lost his job of being a computer operator due to COVID, said.
Asif said Saifi was only crying and his body was shivering. “We asked him again and again what happened. When I put my hand on his arm and he winced in pain, then he started saying what happened.”
While Saifi was still in shock, repeating again and again that he had been attacked, his relatives and locals got together and started discussing how they should approach this matter.
Saifi needed convincing to do anything as he was very scared. “The men had said they would kill him, so we really had to encourage him and push him to speak. We kept telling him that if he spoke up then they could prevent the same accused from doing this to another person. That he should think about preventing such crimes in the future,” Arif said.
29-year-old Haider Ali, who works at a private company as a computer operator, said, “Quoting the example of the child Asif being thrashed for drinking water in Ghaziabad’s Dasna Devi temple in March, we told him social media can be used to bring the perpetrators of a crime behind bars.”
The Quint had learnt about Saifi’s incident on 9 June but because Saifi did not want to speak then, we did not force the family to go on record.
“We discussed how we should take this case forward. Should we make a video and make this viral on social media or go to the police station first. We spoke to many people, including the responsible people from the community in Loni, like Samajwadi Party member Ummed Pehalwan Idrisi and decided that we would go to the police station first and the use of social media. We went on 6 June and got a case registered on 7 June,” Arif said.
Arif was present when the case was registered, he said, “The police behaved decently. The Thana in-charge also listened to us properly. He said they will investigate the matter and do not want any compromise or money, but want to ensure nothing like this every happens again.”
Police officials are at Saifi’s residence (afternoon of 14 June) in west UP’s Anupshahr, and he is being taken to register his statement to the police station and maybe to the home where the crime occurred as well.
Published: undefined