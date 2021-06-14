‘Uncle, We’ll Drop You’: Goons Told Saifi Before Cutting His Beard

“Chacha kahaan jaoge, aao betho mein chhod doonga aapko (Uncle, where do you have to go? Come I will drop you),” these were the seemingly harmless words spoken by a young auto driver to 72-year-old Abdul Samad Saifi who was on his way to Hajipur Bheta in UP’s Ghaziabad district on the afternoon of 5 June.

But what was supposed to be a short auto ride, was followed by unimaginable four hours of violence that involved brutally slapping, thrashing, kicking, and threatening the old man who begged for mercy. They cut his beard, forced him to chant Jai Sri Ram and threatened him with dire consequences if he opened his mouth.

Saifi’s relatives said he was on his way to offer condolences to a relative’s family, who had died during Ramzan and he hadn’t been able to visit them earlier due to Covid restrictions.