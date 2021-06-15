Appointed Compliance Officer, Details Soon: Twitter on IT Rules

Days later, on 9 June Twitter said it was making every effort to comply with the new guidelines.

“Twitter has been and remains deeply committed to India, and serving vital public conversation taking place on the service. We have assured the Government of India that Twitter is making every effort to comply with new guidelines,” a spokesperson of the firm said.

Further, in a letter addressed to the government, Twitter had reportedly said, “In order to comply with the underlying intention behind the guidelines, we've appointed a nodal contact person and resident grievance officer on contractual basis as we recruit to fill the position on a permanent basis."

The social media giant had stated that they were in the advanced stages of finalising the appointment of a chief compliance officer and would provide more details on the same within a week at the latest.

The development came amid an ongoing feud between Twitter and the government, which is not limited just to the IT Rules. The microblogging platform had also been slammed by the government recently over the issue of 'manipulated media' labels being used for tweets of some BJP leaders on an alleged Congress 'toolkit'.