'Upset With I-PAC & Prashant Kishor': TMC Goa Chief Kiran Kandolkar After Polls

Trinamool Congress Goa chief Kiran Kandolkar says he is upset with I-PAC head Prashant Kishor and team.
Goa Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Kiran Kandolkar said that the party's political consultant, I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee), "abandoned the candidates" after the Goa Assembly elections that were held on 14 February.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, 21 February, Kandolkar claimed that he was upset with the head of I-PAC, Prashant Kishor, and his team.
He added that the TMC candidates felt like I-PAC had abandoned them after the polls. He added:
A meeting of all the party's candidates is scheduled for Tuesday, 22 February, which will discuss the polling in their respective constituencies, he said.
A rift between the TMC and I-PAC has been speculated for some time now.
The party had contested the Goa Assembly polls in alliance with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). The counting of votes will take place on 10 March.
