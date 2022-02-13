Mamata Banerjee, Prashant Kishor, Abhishek; Why is TMC in a Mess?

On 12 February evening, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee dissolved all posts of the party's national working committee and reconstituted the 20-member committee. This comes at a time when differences are widening between Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, MP from Bengal’s Diamond Harbour constituency.

Significantly, Abhishek Banerjee, who was appointed as the party’s national general secretary in June last year, no longer holds the post. Barring Chairperson Mamata Banerjee’s post, all positions ceased to exist. The national working committee is the highest decision-making body of TMC.

After a 50-minute-long meeting at senior Banerjee’s residence in Kalighat, party secretary-general and minister Partha Chatterjee told reporters, “A national executive committee has been formed with 20 members and Mamata Banerjee as the chairperson. She will nominate the office-bearers soon and we will communicate it to the Election Commission accordingly.”