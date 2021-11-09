2022 Assembly Polls: Will Too Many Cooks Spoil the Broth in Goa?

In no mood to let their guard down, the BJP's top leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and party chief JP Nadda, have been making frequent visits to the state to charge the party cadre ahead of the big fight. During his visit, Shah even claimed that the BJP will form a government in Goa with full majority in 2022.

The stakes are high, even for the Congress. In 2017, despite emerging as the single largest party winning 17 out of 40 seats, the Congress could not form the government as the BJP stitched an alliance with the regional parties to stake claim.

And even as party leader Rahul Gandhi officially kick-started the poll campaign on 30 October, senior leader P Chidamabaram has been frequenting the state for a while now, attempting an overhaul of the cadre and assessing the party's chances in the upcoming polls.