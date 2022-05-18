Trans Woman and Model Found Dead in Kochi Apartment, Case Registered

Kerala actor and model Sherin Celin Mathew
(Photo: Instagram/Sherin Celin Mathew)
Sherin Celin Mathew, a 26-year-old trans woman from Kerala, who was an actor and model, was found dead in a rented apartment at Chakkaraparambu in Kochi, on Tuesday, 17 May.
Hailing from the neighbouring Alappuzha district, she had been staying in Ernakulam's Kochi for two years. The news comes merely days after the death of another Kerala model, Sahana.
Sherin was reportedly suffering from depression due to some personal differences with a few of her friends.
Speaking to TNM, the police said that investigation was underway at the scene and her body would be sent for a post-mortem examination soon.
On 12 May, Sahana, a young model and small-time actor from Kozhikode, was found dead in her house on her 21st birthday in an apparent case of suicide.
In July 2021, Kerala's first transgender radio jockey Anannyah Kumari Alex was also believed to have died by suicide, days after she had alleged gross medical negligence in her sex reassignment surgery. After her friends and family protested against the hospital – Renai Medicity – and Dr Arjun Asokan, who did the surgery, Kerala Health Minister Veena George ordered a probe into Anannyah's death.
The fact-finding team also asked for a second post-mortem of Anannyah's body, and said that the police investigation into the death was shoddy.
(Published in arrangement with The News Minute.)
