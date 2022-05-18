Trans Woman and Model Found Dead in Kochi Apartment, Case Registered

Sherin Celin Mathew, a 26-year-old trans woman from Kerala, who was an actor and model, was found dead in a rented apartment at Chakkaraparambu in Kochi, on Tuesday, 17 May.

Hailing from the neighbouring Alappuzha district, she had been staying in Ernakulam's Kochi for two years. The news comes merely days after the death of another Kerala model, Sahana.

Sherin was reportedly suffering from depression due to some personal differences with a few of her friends.