'Would She Kill Herself Before Film Release?': Kerala Model's Brother Cries Foul

The mysterious circumstances around the death of Kerala-based model and actor Sahana BK, who was found dead on Friday, 13 May, in Kozhikode, have raised suspicions as to whether this was a case of suicide.

"Sahana was only 21 and was waiting for her first movie to be released towards the end of June. The director had heaped praises on her. This was going to be a big break for her and a stepping stone to a bright future. Why would she want to end her life?" asked Sahana's brother Bilal.

While the initial findings based on prima facie evidence of the forensic report indicated suicide, family of the model has vehemently rejected the claim, alleging foul play and murder by her husband Sajjad Rasheed (31).

Sajjad is in police custody.