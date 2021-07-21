Anannyah, Kerala's First Transgender RJ, Assembly Poll Candidate, Found Dead

In the Assembly elections in April this year, Anannyah had filed nomination papers as a candidate for the Democratic Social Justice Party (DSJP) from the Vengara constituency in Malappuram district. She later decided to withdraw from campaigning for the Assembly election alleging harassment by party members.

“When I brought up this issue with the party president he told me to obey everything that the other members are saying so that I can have a smooth election season. I am complaining of being verbally abused and if I can’t get protection from even the party president, then how can I be safe here?” Anannyah had told The Quint.

She had alleged that after she raised the issue, she was “mentally tortured and received threats” from several leaders of the party.

“Even now as we speak, at least one transgender person is being harassed. I wanted to contest in this election to fight for equality and freedom from discrimination. But how can such a thing happen to a person who is aspiring to be a leader?” she had told The Quint.