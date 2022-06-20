Amid Agnipath Protests & Rahul Gandhi's ED Tryst, Delhi-NCR Sees Traffic Snarls

Parts of Delhi witnessed massive traffic jams on Monday, 20 June, as the traffic police closed off several roads amid protests and a call for a Bharat Bandh against the Centre's Agnipath scheme as well as the Congress' 'satyagraha' over Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Gandhi is appearing before the agency in the National Herald alleged money laundering case for the fourth time on Monday.

Heavy traffic was seen at Noida-Delhi Link Road at Chilla border due to security checks by the Uttar Pradesh Police in light of the call for a Bharat Bandh.