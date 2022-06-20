Amid Agnipath Protests & Rahul Gandhi's ED Tryst, Delhi-NCR Sees Traffic Snarls

Heavy traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram expressway.
(Photo: PTI)
Parts of Delhi witnessed massive traffic jams on Monday, 20 June, as the traffic police closed off several roads amid protests and a call for a Bharat Bandh against the Centre's Agnipath scheme as well as the Congress' 'satyagraha' over Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Gandhi is appearing before the agency in the National Herald alleged money laundering case for the fourth time on Monday.
Heavy traffic was seen at Noida-Delhi Link Road at Chilla border due to security checks by the Uttar Pradesh Police in light of the call for a Bharat Bandh.
Heavy traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram expressway as Delhi Police begins checking of vehicles in wake of Bharat Bandh.
Massive traffic jams were also witnessed at Delhi-Noida-Delhi flyway, Meerut Expressway, Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan, Pragati Maidan and other parts of Delhi.
Heavy traffic jam as commuters travel from Noida to Delhi amid increased security due to Bharat Bandh.
The Delhi Traffic Police, however, said their teams have been deployed at various spots to ensure smooth flow of traffic.
In a series of tweets, the traffic police informed commuters about road closures.
Heavy traffic jam on Delhi-Meerut expressway amid increased security due to Bharat Bandh.
"Kindly avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 0800 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements there will be heavy traffic movement on these roads," it added.
The traffic police also advised commuters to avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath, and Man Singh Road between 8 am and 12 pm.
(With inputs from PTI.)
