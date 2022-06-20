Agnipath Protests: Bharat Bandh Today; Congress To Meet Prez Over New Scheme

A vehicle after it was set on fire by protesters during the Bihar Bandh called to protest against the Agnipath scheme.
(Photo: PTI)
As protests against the Indian government's new Agnipath scheme enter their sixth day, a Congress delegation is set to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday, 20 June, to raise issues with the new military recruitment scheme.
Meanwhile, in view of a Bharat Bandh called on Monday to protest against the Centre's scheme, security has been ramped up in several states.
Amid the violent protests that resulted in the cancellation of 369 trains on Saturday, and the arson of at least a dozen trains, as many as 35 WhatsApp groups were banned by the Centre on Sunday for allegedly spreading fake news.
The Ministry of Home Affairs also informed that at least 10 people have been arrested on charges of rumour-mongering and organising protests.
The Indian Air Force has released details of the Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme, laying down eligibility criteria, selection process, and the benefits
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met the three services chiefs (of the army, the navy, and the air force) on Sunday, amid nationwide protests against the Agnipath scheme
Additional secretary in the defence ministry’s department of military affairs Lt-General Anil Puri on Sunday warned that those taking part in the protests against the scheme will not be inducted in the army
620 people have been arrested in Bihar over the protests
Congress has said that lakhs of party workers will hold peaceful protests on Monday against the Agnipath scheme and the central government's "vendetta politics" in targeting Rahul Gandhi.
Schools will remain shut on Monday in Jharkhand amid the bandh call. The ongoing examinations of classes 9 and 11 have also been postponed, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.
Section 144 was imposed in Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida) in the backdrop of the bandh call on Monday. Noida police has asked people not to disrupt law and order.
Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired a virtual meeting of director generals of police and chief secretaries of all states on Sunday to review Bharat Bandh called to protest against the Agnipath scheme.
Since it was not clear which organisation has called for the bandh, the government has taken preventive measures based on social media posts.
Promising jobs to 'agniveers,' Anand Mahindra, chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, said in a tweet on Monday, "Large potential for employment of Agniveers in the corporate sector. With leadership, teamwork and physical training, agniveers provide market-ready professional solutions to industry, covering the full spectrum from operations to administration and supply chain management."
