Agnipath Protests: Bharat Bandh Today; Congress To Meet Prez Over New Scheme

As protests against the Indian government's new Agnipath scheme enter their sixth day, a Congress delegation is set to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday, 20 June, to raise issues with the new military recruitment scheme.

Meanwhile, in view of a Bharat Bandh called on Monday to protest against the Centre's scheme, security has been ramped up in several states.

Amid the violent protests that resulted in the cancellation of 369 trains on Saturday, and the arson of at least a dozen trains, as many as 35 WhatsApp groups were banned by the Centre on Sunday for allegedly spreading fake news.

The Ministry of Home Affairs also informed that at least 10 people have been arrested on charges of rumour-mongering and organising protests.