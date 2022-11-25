TNEB Aadhaar Link Online: How to Link Aadhaar Card with TANGEDCO E-Bill

If you are a TNEB consumer and you haven't yet linked your TNEB account with your Aadhaar card, you will face challenges in the future payments of your electricity bills. Thus people who have not linked their TNEB Account with Aadhar number, they should do it at once. TANGEDCO Aadhar linking is important else your further bill payment may not be done properly. TANGEDCO has made it compulsory for all the consumers to link their Aadhar card with their TNEB account to get their subsidy.

TANGEDCO offices are refusing to collect current consumption (CC) charge from consumers whose consumer number are not linked with Aadhaar. Thus, here are steps you can follow to link your Aadhaar card with TNEB.