Delhi Electricity Bill Subsidy 2022; How To Apply Online for Free Power Scheme?

The People of Delhi NCR must know that they can now apply for subsidised power facility, starting today, 15 September 2022. As per the media reports, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, consumers, can apply via both online and offline modes to opt for electricity subsidies.

According to Mr Arvind Kejriwal, a Power subsidy will be given to only those residents of Delhi who will apply via online or offline. To avail of the electricity subsidy, people will have to fill up a form that will come along the monthly electricity bill or they can get the form through WhatsApp by giving a missed call on 701131111. The registration will be completed within 3 days and people can continue the power subsidy.

Till date, residents of Delhi used to get 200 units of free electricity monthly. Now they have to apply and then only they can continue the free power facility.