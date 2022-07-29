17-Year-Olds Can Apply For Voter ID in Advance: What Are the Rules?

How can you apply for a voter ID? What documents do you need? Here's all you need to know.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided that those above 17 years of age can now apply in advance to register as voters, to be able to cast their ballot once they turn 18.
According to an EC statement on Thursday, 28 July, the poll panel led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey has directed the poll machinery in the states to work out tech-enabled solutions to facilitate those above 17 years of age (but not yet 18) to file their advance applications.
What is the new rule?
Till recently, people turning 18 on or before 1 January of a particular year were eligible to enrol themselves in the voters' list. Those turning 18 after 1 January had to wait for one whole year to register as voters.
For the current round of annual revision of electoral roll, 2023, any citizen attaining the age of 18 years by 1 April, 1 July and 1 October of 2023 can also submit an advance application for registration as a voter from the date of draft publication of electoral roll, it explained.
What are the basic requirements to register yourself on the electoral roll?
You need to be:
A citizen of India
Be above 17 years of age, and turn 18 by 2023
You do not have to:
Live in your hometown
Have a voter id
How should you go about the registration?
You can fill Form 6 available for free at www.nvsp.in or at your local booth office.
What details are needed to fill the form?
Basic details like name, gender, date of birth and constituency need to be filled.
You will also be required to provide a passport size photograph and proof for residential and permanent address.
What happens after I submit all documents?
On verification of details, your name will be added to the electoral roll.
Can I vote before I turn 18?
No, you will be eligible to vote only after you turn 18.
