Download Your Aadhaar PVC Card Without Registered Mobile Number: Details Here
Know how to download your Aadhaar PVC card without any registered number.
Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the Aadhaar issuing body, now allows us to download the Aadhaar card from their official website without the registered mobile number.
This step is a relief for the Indians and below are the details regarding the steps one needs to follow to get their Aadhaar PVC cards without a registered mobile number.
Steps To Get Aadhaar PVC Card Without a Registered Number
Visit the official website of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) at https://residentpvc.uidai.gov.in/order-pvcreprint
Click on 'My Aadhaar'.
Select 'Order Aadhaar PVC card,' then enter the 12-digit Aadhaar card number.
Fill in the captcha code and submit.
Select 'My mobile phone number is not registered' from the options.
Fill in the different mobile number and click on 'send OTP.' You can enter any mobile number wherein you will receive an OTP.
After entering the OTP, check the 'term and conditions' box and click at 'submit'.
You will get a preview of the Aadhaar card letter.
Finally, check in all the details and make the payment by clicking at 'Make payment' tab.
In case you do not want to enter the 12-digit Aadhaar card number, you can also fill in the 16-digit VID (Virtual Identification Number).
However, few steps will only be visible to the members with registered mobile number. The people without a registered number will not be able to get the preview of the Aadhaar card details.
