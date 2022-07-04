Indian High Commission Urges Canadian Officials to Remove 'Smoking Kaali' Poster

The poster for Leena Manimekalai's performance documentary Kaali.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The Indian High Commission in Ottawa urged Canadian authorities and event organisers to ‘withdraw all provocative material’ after they received complaints about a disrespectful depiction of Hindu gods in a film poster at the Aga Khan Museum, Toronto.
In a press release, the Indian High Commission wrote, “We urge the Canadian authorities and the event organizers to withdraw all such provocative material. Our Consulate General in Toronto has conveyed these concerns to the organizers of the event. We are also informed that several Hindu groups have approached authorities in Canada to take action.”
Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai had shared a poster online for her performance documentary Kaali which portrays a woman dressed as goddess Kaali smoking. There is also a pride flag in the background. The poster caused outrage online, with many accusing the filmmaker of hurting religious sentiments. A police complaint was also filed against the filmmaker.
Talking about the outrage, Leena told The Quint, “It really shows the deteriorating socio-political condition in India. The country is sinking into a dark hole of hate and bigotry. These trolls are not only after my artistic freedom but also academic freedom. If I give away my freedom fearing this mindless mob mafia, I will give away everyone’s freedom. So I will keep it, come what may.”
She further said, “Kaali in my film chooses love and champions humanity. She embraces people from varied ethnicities, race, and colour while she walks across the streets of downtown Toronto.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)