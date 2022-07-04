Indian High Commission Urges Canadian Officials to Remove 'Smoking Kaali' Poster

‘Kaali in My Film Choose Love and Champions Humanity’: Leena Manimekalai

Talking about the outrage, Leena told The Quint, “It really shows the deteriorating socio-political condition in India. The country is sinking into a dark hole of hate and bigotry. These trolls are not only after my artistic freedom but also academic freedom. If I give away my freedom fearing this mindless mob mafia, I will give away everyone’s freedom. So I will keep it, come what may.”

She further said, “Kaali in my film chooses love and champions humanity. She embraces people from varied ethnicities, race, and colour while she walks across the streets of downtown Toronto.”