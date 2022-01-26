TN Showcases Republic Day Tableau Rejected By Union Govt at State Celebrations

The Tamil Nadu government showcased its Republic Day tableau, which was rejected by the Union government for the parade in Delhi, as part of the state-level celebrations in Chennai on Wednesday, 26 January.

Tamil Nadu had four tableaus featured in the state-level celebrations, featuring the contributions of freedom fighters from the state in the Indian Independence movement. Chief Minister MK Stalin had expressed disappointment over the exclusion of Tamil Nadu’s tableau from the Republic Day parade, and had even written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention. With this request not yielding results, CM Stalin had announced that the tableau would be showcased as part of state level celebrations.