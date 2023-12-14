The Quint Bags 7 Awards at afaqs! The Future of News Awards 2023

We are delighted to announce that The Quint has won seven awards across categories at the afaqs! The Future of News Awards 2023.
(Photo: The Quint)
We are delighted to announce that The Quint has won seven awards across categories at the afaqs! The Future of News Awards 2023.
Here’s a quick look at the accolades!
The Quint won a Gold prize in the category of 'Best Coverage of Social Issues' for 'Are We Victims or Criminals?’ Child Brides in Gujarat Fight For Nutrition.
The Quint won a Bronze prize in the category of 'Best Follow-up Reporting' for its coverage of the controversy over Karan Kataria and LSE poll violations.
The Quint won a Gold prize in the category of 'Best Inquiry into Fake News' for its efforts in uncovering the reality behind the outrage against the film Pathaan and the making of #BoycottPathaan.
The Quint won a Gold prize in the category of 'Best Investigative Reporting' for its coverage of witch hunts in Jharkhand.
The Quint won a Bronze prize in the same category for its coverage of alleged wrongful arrests made in Uttar Pradesh due to the state's anti-conversion law.
The Quint won a Gold prize in the category of 'Best Rural Reporting' for its coverage of the alleged usurping of land of villagers in Gujarat.
The Quint's 'Badi Badi Baatein' won a Gold prize in the category of 'Best Talk Show'.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)