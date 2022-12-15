Paraded Naked, Hunted by Their Own: Jharkhand's Scary Truth of Witch-Hunt

"If my mother really was a 'witch', she would have first harmed those who were thrashing her," says 40-year-old Atul Mahato, son of Chhutni Mahato. In 1995, Chhutni was tortured in the name of witchcraft. She somehow survived, but not many other women do.

In The Quint's latest video series, The 'Witches' of Jharkhand, we set out to find out why women still continue to be labelled as 'witches' and be harassed, tortured, and even murdered in Jharkhand.

Little has changed when it comes to 'witch-hunting' in the state. Why?