Mission Unsuccessful Due to ‘Technical Anomaly’: ISRO After Satellite Launch

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its Earth Observation Satellite, EOS-03 onboard the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV-F10), from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota at 5.43 am on Thursday, 12 August.

ISRO said in a tweet, "Performance of first and second stages was normal. However, Cryogenic Upper Stage ignition did not happen due to technical anomaly. The mission couldn't be accomplished as intended."