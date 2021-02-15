ISRO & MapmyIndia Collaborate To Build Alternative To Google Maps

Verma further said that users can now rely on the India-made platform and not a service designed outside of India. "You don't need Google Maps/Earth any longer," he wrote in a LinkedIn post.

MapmyIndia also claims that it will ensure that its services will reflect the true borders of the country as per the information available from Government of India.

ISRO in a statement said, “The collaboration will enable them to jointly identify and build a holistic geospatial portal utilising earth observation datasets, 'NavIC', Web Services and APIs (application programming interface) available in MapmyIndia.”