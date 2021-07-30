International Space Station Briefly Thrown Out of Position After Mishap: NASA

The International Space Station (ISS) was briefly thrown out of its position on Thursday, 29 July, after a Russian research module that had been sent to the space station started firing unexpectedly.

The thrusters of the multipurpose laboratory module (MLM) named Nauka, which had docked at the ISS at 9:29 am EDT on Thursday, had begun firing inadvertently at 12:45 ET, almost three hours after it latched on to the space station.

As a consequence of the mishap, the International Space Station, hovering 250 miles above the earth, was thrown off by 45 degrees, before it regained its attitude.