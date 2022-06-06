'While Kashmiris Are Suffering, King Is Busy in Celebrations': Sena on PM Modi

The Shiv Sena on Monday, 6 june, took a dig at the Narendra Modi government, saying that while people in Jammu & Kashmir are suffering amidst a spell of militant attacks, the "king" (PM Modi) is busy with the government's eighth year celebrations.
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is promoting its moves of carrying out surgical strikes and nullifying special provisions of Article 370, while ignoring the plight of the Kashmiris, said the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.
"Where did the bombs of surgical strike explode?" it asked. What results have been achieved through the nullification of Article 370 provisions, it further questioned.
As many as nine instances have been reported in J&K of deaths by the hands of militants over the past few weeks alone. The nine people include civilians and security personnel.
The editorial further said,
On Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut added to the criticism of the ruling BJP at the Centre, emphasising that it was not taking adequate actions to curb the targetting killings in the valley.
On the other hand, Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed that BJP has been promoting movies during the rampant "targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and Muslim security personnel" in Jammu and Kashmir.
Meanwhile, AAP Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal attacked the BJP-led central government on Sunday, saying,
“The BJP government has failed to provide security to Kashmiri Pandits. Several meetings have been held but everyone wants to know the action plan."
He further slammed the party, saying that BJP "can't handle Kashmir, it only knows how to do dirty politics."
(With inputs from PTI.)
