'Several Problems Will Be Solved if PM Modi Drops His Ego': Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Citing Gautam Buddha, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday, 1 June, that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi drops his ego, several problems in the country will be solved.

"Only one message of Gautam Buddha should be kept in mind and that is to leave the ego. The people who dropped their ego have become victorious (in life). But some people nurture ego. If the ego is set aside, then many issues plaguing society, the state and the country will be solved. Someone should convey this to Narendra Modi," Raut said, as per news agency PTI.