Tamil Nadu DGP Opposes CBI Probe Into Minor’s Suicide Case, Moves Supreme Court

The victim lived in a boarding house called Sacred Hearts Higher Secondary School in Michaelpatti of Thanjavur. Her death stirred a political controversy in the state.

A video was later released, which was shot when she was admitted to a hospital before her death. In the 44-second video, the student had said that one 'Raquel Mary' had asked her to convert to Christianity, which she and her parents refused.

The minor’s father later filed a petition at the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court saying that he had lost faith in the investigation by the Thanjavur police and demanded an inquiry by the CB-CID or any other similar independent investigating agency.