Minor Girl Dies by Suicide After Alleging Sexual Harassment by TDP Leader

Minor girl dies by suicide after alleging TDP leader of sexual harassment.
A 14-year-old girl died by suicide in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, after she alleged sexual harassment by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader. The minor girl was found dead on Saturday, 29 January, at her home in the Bhavanipuram area.
The police later recovered a note from her bedroom, in which she has stated that Vinod Jain, who lived in the same building as her, sexually harassed her for over two months.
Jain, who had represented the party from the 37th division of Vijayawada (West) constituency, was suspended from TDP on 30 January.
Manikyala Rao, the minor's grandfather, mentioned that she was looking disturbed since the morning of 29 January but was reticent when he asked. He told the media that he and his daughter were going for an evening walk when the girl had come to her mother, hugged her and said, 'I love you.'
Andhra Pradesh State Women's Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma informed that the government is putting in efforts, has taken the incident seriously, and will ensure punishment for the culprit.
Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, who represents the Vijayawada (West) constituency, called the incident shocking and assured justice to the victim's family.
RK Roja, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) legislator and an actor, called the case a heinous crime. She alleged that during the TDP's rule, many victims faced such abuse and encouraged women to stage protests to compel the state to take stringent action against criminals like these.
