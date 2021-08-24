Taliban May Have Access to Biometric Data of Civilians Who Helped US Military

In 2007, the United States military began using a small, handheld device to collect and match the iris, fingerprint and facial scans of over 1.5 million Afghans against a database of biometric data.

The device, known as Handheld Interagency Identity Detection Equipment (HIIDE), was initially developed by the US government as a means to locate insurgents and other wanted individuals.

Over time, for the sake of efficiency, the system came to include the data of Afghans assisting the US during the war.