Afghanistan: Biden Speaks to UK PM Amid Uncertainty On Evacuation Deadline

US President Joe Biden held talks with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson regarding the Afghanistan situation on Monday, 23 August, amid speculation about whether the evacuation deadline would be extended beyond 31 August.

The two discussed ongoing efforts by their diplomatic and military personnel to evacuate their citizens, local staff and other vulnerable Afghans, the White House reportedly said.

Meanwhile, news agency Reuters reported that the Taliban were in position close to the Panjshir Valley, and had retaken three districts of Baghlan province that had earlier been captured by local militia groups. The Panjshir Valley is not under the control of the Taliban, and is being seen as a pocket of resistance in the aftermath of the group's takeover of the country.