Afghanistan: Biden Speaks to UK PM Amid Uncertainty On Evacuation Deadline

Afghanistan Taliban Crisis LIVE. US Air Force aircrew, assist qualified evacuees boarding a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of the Afghanistan evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport.
(Photo: US Air Force/PTI)
US President Joe Biden held talks with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson regarding the Afghanistan situation on Monday, 23 August, amid speculation about whether the evacuation deadline would be extended beyond 31 August.
The two discussed ongoing efforts by their diplomatic and military personnel to evacuate their citizens, local staff and other vulnerable Afghans, the White House reportedly said.
Meanwhile, news agency Reuters reported that the Taliban were in position close to the Panjshir Valley, and had retaken three districts of Baghlan province that had earlier been captured by local militia groups. The Panjshir Valley is not under the control of the Taliban, and is being seen as a pocket of resistance in the aftermath of the group's takeover of the country.
An Air India flight is en route to Delhi from Dushanbe carrying 78 passengers, including 25 Indians, who were evacuated from Kabul on an IAF aircraft, the MEA said on Tuesday
The US has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of around 48,000 people from Afghanistan since 14 August, according to the White House
The Taliban took over Afghanistan on 15 August, as President Ashraf Ghani fled
Since the Taliban's takeover, chaos has emerged at the airport in Kabul as countries scramble to evacuate their citizens, while locals are desperate to flee the country
Around 10,900 people were evacuated from Kabul in a span of 12 hours, the White House said on Monday, 23 August.
"Since 14 August, the US has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of approximately 48,000 people. Since the end of July, we have re-located approximately 53,000 people," it tweeted.
