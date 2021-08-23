Afghanistan: Taliban Fighters Heading Towards Panjshir to 'Control' it

Hundreds of Taliban fighters were heading towards the province of Panjshir in Afghanistan to "control it", the insurgent group said on Sunday, 22 August, news agency AFP reported.

The Panjshir Valley is not under the control of the Taliban, and is being seen as a pocket of resistance in the aftermath of the group's takeover of the country.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden, in an address late on Sunday on Afghanistan, said discussions are going on about the possible extension of the 31 August evacuation deadline. "Our hope is, we don't want to extend. But there is going to be a discussion, I suspect, on how far along we're in the process," he was quoted as saying.