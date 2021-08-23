Afghanistan: Taliban Fighters Heading Towards Panjshir to 'Control' it

Afghanistan Taliban Crisis LIVE. Taliban fighters patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan
(Photo: PTI)
Hundreds of Taliban fighters were heading towards the province of Panjshir in Afghanistan to "control it", the insurgent group said on Sunday, 22 August, news agency AFP reported.
The Panjshir Valley is not under the control of the Taliban, and is being seen as a pocket of resistance in the aftermath of the group's takeover of the country.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden, in an address late on Sunday on Afghanistan, said discussions are going on about the possible extension of the 31 August evacuation deadline. "Our hope is, we don't want to extend. But there is going to be a discussion, I suspect, on how far along we're in the process," he was quoted as saying.
The Taliban took over Afghanistan on 15 August, as President Ashraf Ghani fled
Since the Taliban's takeover, chaos has emerged at the airport in Kabul as countries scramble to evacuate their citizens, while locals are desperate to flee the country
168 passengers on a special flight from Kabul landed in India on Sunday
Two other flights carrying around 350 people evacuated from Kabul landed in India from Dushanbe and Doha on Sunday morning
