US Shares Photos of Soldiers Helping Afghans, Netizens Call it 'Propaganda'

Even as the US government draws flak for abandoning Afghanistan in a hopeless pit of despair, photos and videos shared by the US military, showing soldiers tending to Afghan children, have garnered a lot of attention on social media.

Ever since the Taliban took control of the country, social media has been flooded with harrowing footage from Kabul airport, where swarms of Afghans have been seen queueing up everyday, in an attempt to flee the country.

But, amid the unfolding humanitarian crisis, photos shared on Twitter by the official accounts of US Marines Corps and the US Department of Defense showing soldiers in uniform cradling and comforting Afghan children, have attempted to paint a contrasting image of tenderness and goodwill.