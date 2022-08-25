Suspended BJP Leader T Raja Singh Arrested Under PD Act Over Prophet Remarks

Massive protests broke out on 23 August against the leader for his alleged statement.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Thursday, said that protests in some parts of the city were a direct result of the alleged hate speech by the saffron party leader.

In a tweet, Owaisi said the police picked up 90 people from the Shah Ali Banda and Asha Talkies area on Wednesday, and they were released on his representation.