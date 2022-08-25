Prophet Row: Protests Intensify in Hyderabad Seeking Arrest of BJP's Raja Singh

Amid tightened security, protesters attempted to march towards suspended Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh's neighbourhood on Wednesday, 24 August, after protesting overnight near Charminar and other parts of the Old City.

The police lathicharged protesters who raised religious slogans, burnt effigies of Singh, and pelted stones.

Huge crowds had gathered near Charminar on Tuesday and fresh protests erupted in parts of the Old City. Protests were also seen at Shalibanda, Moghalpura, Khilwat and other areas of the city.